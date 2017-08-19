Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police investigate Homewood shooting, woman grazed in head, foot

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
Football players, game attendees and community members clear Stargell Field in Homewood August 19, 2017 following gunshots. A woman was grazed by bullets, and was last reported in stable condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Lindsay Dill | For the Tribune-Review
People gather outside Stargell Field in Homewood August 19, 2017 following gunshots at a football game. A woman was grazed by bullets and was last reported in stable condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Lindsay Dill | For the Tribune-Review
Lindsay Dill | For the Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh police are investigation a shooting Saturday afternoon in which a bullet grazed a woman's hand and foot.

Police said the incident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North Lang Avenue in Homewood, near Stargell Field.

Police reported that the victim was walking when they arrived.

Paramedics transported her to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Oakland, where she was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said they did not immediately have information regarding the shooter or circumstances that led to the incident.

The city's Group Violence Intervention Unit is investigating.

