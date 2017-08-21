Oakland road closures planned for Pitt move-in days this week
University of Pittsburgh's move-in days will cause several road closures, parking restrictions and traffic delays in Oakland this week.
The closures are as follows:
• Through Thursday: Biglow Boulevard will close between Forbes and Fifth avenues
• Through Friday: University Place will close between Fifth and O'Hara
• Wednesday through Saturday: Lothrop Street will close between Fifth and Victoria
Restricted parking between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
• Through Friday: University Place between Fifth Avenue to O'Hara on both sides
• Through Saturday: Lothrop between Fifth and Victoria
• Through Wednesday: Biglow between O'Hara and Ruskin; Fifth between Ruskin and Bigelow; Forbes between Bouquet and Bigelow; Forbes in front of Forbes Hall; Oakland between Fifth and Forbes on both sides; O'Hara between DeSoto and Bigelow; Tennyson between Fifth and Bigelow on both sides
• Through Thursday: Bigelow between Forbes and Fifth
• Through Friday: Bigelow between Fifth and O'Hara (on Soldiers & Sailor side); Bouquet between Fifth and Forbes on both sides.
• Through Saturday: Ruskin between Fifth and Bigelow on both sides
• Through Saturday: Forbes in front of Forbes-Craig; Sennott between Oakland and Bouquet
Anticipate traffic delays at the following street crossings near Petersen Events Center:
• Wednesday: Fifth Avenue from 3 to 4 p.m. and 8:30 to 10 p.m.
• Thursday: Fifth Avenue from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and Forbes Avenue at 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.
