Allegheny County Police seek help to find East Pittsburgh gunman

Allegheny County Police are asking for help to find a gunman accused of shooting a man in East Pittsburgh on Saturday evening, according to a news release Monday.

Authorities said Jujuan Cash, 21, shot a 29-year-old man several times about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Center Street.

Despite being wounded, the unidentified victim managed to drive himself two blocks to the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Lincoln Highway (Route 30) and Center Street.

Emergency crews arrived and rushed him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Cash, who goes by the nickname “Cleveland” and has ties to Penn Hills, police said, is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms violations.

Anyone with information regarding Cash's whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit at 412-473-1300. Callers can remain anonymous.

Police provided a photo of Cash.

In May, East Pittsburgh Police charged Cash with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to court documents. He was released on his own recognizance, but later a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.