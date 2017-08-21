Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse views from across the United States 
Allegheny

Allegheny County Police seek help to find East Pittsburgh gunman

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
Jujuan Cash is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man Saturday in East Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County Police
Jujuan Cash is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man Saturday in East Pittsburgh.

Updated 1 hour ago

Allegheny County Police are asking for help to find a gunman accused of shooting a man in East Pittsburgh on Saturday evening, according to a news release Monday.

Authorities said Jujuan Cash, 21, shot a 29-year-old man several times about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Center Street.

Despite being wounded, the unidentified victim managed to drive himself two blocks to the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Lincoln Highway (Route 30) and Center Street.

Emergency crews arrived and rushed him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Cash, who goes by the nickname “Cleveland” and has ties to Penn Hills, police said, is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms violations.

Anyone with information regarding Cash's whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit at 412-473-1300. Callers can remain anonymous.

Police provided a photo of Cash.

In May, East Pittsburgh Police charged Cash with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to court documents. He was released on his own recognizance, but later a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.