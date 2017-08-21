Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse views from across the United States 
LIVE COVERAGE: The solar eclipse around Western Pennsylvania

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
Viewers gather outside Carnegie Science Center as they prepare to watch the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review reporters are stationed around the region, covering the solar eclipse from many angles. The eclipse will be at its peak in the region about 2:30 p.m. Send us photos of you and yours preparing for and watching the eclipse on twitter @TribLIVE .

Between 200 and 300 people have gathered at Penn-Trafford High School where clouds were hindering the watch party around 2 p.m.

"Hopefully the clouds clear up so we can see it," said senior Josh Ritter, a member of the school's astronomy club.

The club set up its 8-inch telescope for eclipse partygoers to look at the sun through a solar filter.

"This is awesome," said Ritter, who hopes to become an aerospace engineer. "This stuff has always interested me."

He and teacher Ryan Tucek didn't expect so many people to gather in a grassy area behind the school building on a hot summer day.

"It's a very rare event," Tucek said. "This is really nice to see. I hope we can do more of these things in the future."

The club had about 60 pairs of glasses and they were gone in the first 10 minutes, Ritter said. Some people brought blankets and chairs to wait out the big moment.

Photo by Deb Erdley

Hundreds of people gathered at St. Vincent College in Unity for an eclipse watching party, turning a lawn into a party-like atmosphere. People brought camp chairs and blankets. Kids tossed a football.

Bruce Blackson, 70, of Greensburg, came with his wife, Jean. He vaguely remembered an eclipse in the 1950s.

"But Dad didn't even allow us to watch it with the pinhole (camera) then," he said.

Mira Funari, of Murrysville, brought her five children and her parents. She said the kids, ages newborn to 11, have been looking forward to the event.

"It's been part of the whole summer program at the library," Funari said. "They've been taking out books and watching specials on TV. Now they have an opportunity to see it."

Rostraver Public Library Director Naomi Cross said the library had 22 solar eclipse viewing glasses for 96 people who registered for Monday's viewing.

She handed two patrons some eclipse viewing glasses and said, "You might have to share, so I really appreciate the friendly atmosphere for this solar eclipse viewing."

Bob Matuzak of Mars said he came to the Rachel Carson Homestead in Springdale with friends from Albany to view the eclipse.

"I knew it would be a nice, family friendly atmosphere."

His friend, Michael Hay, called it a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"It's indescribable," he said. "This really is exciting."

