LIVE COVERAGE: The solar eclipse around Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tribune-Review reporters are stationed around the region, covering the solar eclipse from many angles. The eclipse will be at its peak in the region about 2:30 p.m. Send us photos of you and yours preparing for and watching the eclipse on twitter @TribLIVE .

Things the #SolarEclipse2017 looks like, according to a few kids: Cheese, the moon and a cookie with a bite missing. pic.twitter.com/gePkIGbbKP — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) August 21, 2017

Everyone keeps looking up at Penn-Trafford in hopes of some blue sky soon.... #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/cTXHg8jwB3 — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) August 21, 2017

Some people are staying out of the sun and watching #SolarEclipse2017 on NASA livestream indoors pic.twitter.com/mZUZHo00DT — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) August 21, 2017

Jessica Duerstein, 13, of Greenock views #SolarEclipse2017 at Rostraver Public Library w/ her bro and mom @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/D8nshnMprU — Stephen Huba (@shuba_trib) August 21, 2017

Here's what the #SolarEclipse2017 looks like using his viewer pic.twitter.com/keo0IZSsDM — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) August 21, 2017

Melissa Fann made pinhole viewers out of cereal boxes for the #SolarEclipse more photos on @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/lBFBMy2t39 — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) August 21, 2017

This was the first wave of sun-watchers to get the glasses in Delmont... now they'll have to share. @TribLIVE #solareclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/LL2UK9dpZd — Matthew Santoni (@msantoni) August 21, 2017

Cory gets a Cub Scout eclipse badge for viewing the eclipse and telling his den about it. #SolarElipse2017 more photos on @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/CRYANEqgMv — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) August 21, 2017

Between 200 and 300 people have gathered at Penn-Trafford High School where clouds were hindering the watch party around 2 p.m.

"Hopefully the clouds clear up so we can see it," said senior Josh Ritter, a member of the school's astronomy club.

The club set up its 8-inch telescope for eclipse partygoers to look at the sun through a solar filter.

"This is awesome," said Ritter, who hopes to become an aerospace engineer. "This stuff has always interested me."

He and teacher Ryan Tucek didn't expect so many people to gather in a grassy area behind the school building on a hot summer day.

"It's a very rare event," Tucek said. "This is really nice to see. I hope we can do more of these things in the future."

The club had about 60 pairs of glasses and they were gone in the first 10 minutes, Ritter said. Some people brought blankets and chairs to wait out the big moment.

I'm at Penn-Trafford High School where 200-300 people gathered to watch #SolarEclipse2017 . 'It's a very rare event,' said tchr Ryan Tucek. pic.twitter.com/RxexgQQlA4 — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) August 21, 2017

Colin Tripp checks out the #solareclipse through a special solar telescope at the @CarnegieSciCtr pic.twitter.com/PFg7uEJwlo — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) August 21, 2017

Photo by Deb Erdley

Hundreds of people gathered at St. Vincent College in Unity for an eclipse watching party, turning a lawn into a party-like atmosphere. People brought camp chairs and blankets. Kids tossed a football.

Bruce Blackson, 70, of Greensburg, came with his wife, Jean. He vaguely remembered an eclipse in the 1950s.

"But Dad didn't even allow us to watch it with the pinhole (camera) then," he said.

Mira Funari, of Murrysville, brought her five children and her parents. She said the kids, ages newborn to 11, have been looking forward to the event.

"It's been part of the whole summer program at the library," Funari said. "They've been taking out books and watching specials on TV. Now they have an opportunity to see it."

Delmont library director Denni Grassel said the crowd will use about 100 pairs of glasses in shifts when #solareclipse2017 begins ~2-2:15. pic.twitter.com/1peq5fqY3M — Matthew Santoni (@msantoni) August 21, 2017

Caleb Leahy looks at the start of eclipse with his grandfather Bill Leahy. pic.twitter.com/IEFzd7v5zz — Brian Rittmeyer (@BCRittmeyer) August 21, 2017

Rostraver Public Library Director Naomi Cross said the library had 22 solar eclipse viewing glasses for 96 people who registered for Monday's viewing.

She handed two patrons some eclipse viewing glasses and said, "You might have to share, so I really appreciate the friendly atmosphere for this solar eclipse viewing."

Rostraver Public Library Director Naomi Cross shows a young patron how to use a Safe Solar Viewing device. @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/7pagyukPLk — Stephen Huba (@shuba_trib) August 21, 2017

(Right to left) Angelea Matthews with her daughters and little sister prep at the library to watch the eclipse @TribLIVE #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/8UHR7vnt2B — Leif Greiss (@Leif_Greiss) August 21, 2017

Quite the line at the @CarnegieSciCtr for it's #SolarEclipse viewing party. @TribLIVE will be here checking it out. pic.twitter.com/51u9c5XdO4 — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) August 21, 2017

Bob Matuzak of Mars said he came to the Rachel Carson Homestead in Springdale with friends from Albany to view the eclipse.

"I knew it would be a nice, family friendly atmosphere."

His friend, Michael Hay, called it a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"It's indescribable," he said. "This really is exciting."

Jeanne Cecil, executive director of the Rachel Carson Homestead on today's eclipse. pic.twitter.com/pBSmUfP3Nh — Brian Rittmeyer (@BCRittmeyer) August 21, 2017