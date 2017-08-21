Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse views from across the United States 
Allegheny

State Democrats call for expansion of hate-crimes law

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Squirrel Hill, stands with state and local legislators and activists and calls for a more comprehensive hate-crime law in Pennsylvania on Freedom Corner in Pittsburgh’s Hill District Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Frankel called the white nationalist attacks in Charlottesville, Va., a comprehensive demonstration of hate that must be met with “a comprehensive reaction.”
Rep. Ed Gainey, D-East Liberty, stands with state and local legislators and activists and calls for a more comprehensive hate-crime law in Pennsylvania on Freedom Corner in Pittsburgh’s Hill District Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Gainey called for better enforcement of current laws and new laws that “protect our children, our society and improve humanity.”
State House Democrats and local activists gathered Monday in Pittsburgh's Hill District to call for action on proposals to expand Pennsylvania's hate-crimes law.

The proposed legislation — House Bill 505 and Senate Bill 96 — includes protections for victims who are targeted based on their actual or perceived ancestry, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation and gender or gender identity.

“One, we need to enforce what's on the books,” Rep. Ed Gainey, D-East Liberty, said at Monday's event. “Two, we need to create laws that protect our children, our society and improve humanity. But the reality is we also need to improve education.”

Monday's event came a little more than a week after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., left one counter-protester dead and 19 injured.

“No group was left untouched in Charlottesville. It was racism, it was anti-Semitism, it was anti-Muslim, anti-LGBT, anti-anything you can think of was found in that demonstration out there last week,” said Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Squirrel Hill.

“We want a comprehensive reaction to it,” Frankel said.

Rep. Kevin J. Boyle, D-Philadelphia, is listed as the prime sponsor on the House bill, while Sen. Larry Farnese, D-Philadelphia, is the Senate bill's prime sponsor, according to the state's legislative website. Both proposals were referred to committees in February. Democrats are in the minority in both chambers.

Current state law covers crimes committed because of the victim's race, color, religion or national origin. New legislation would cover those instances as well as ancestry, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation and gender or gender identity.

The new legislation would cover crimes committed because of the alleged victim's perceived ancestry, national origin or sexual orientation.

An expansion of the state's hate-crimes passed in 2002, but the state Supreme Court struck it down in 2008 on a technicality.

“We are overdue in this state on a variety of fronts for legislation that reflects the American values that we have today,” said Rep. Dan Miller, D-Mt. Lebanon. “These anti-hate bills need to be brought up.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

