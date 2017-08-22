Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Drought of draft horses delays Pittsburgh's new mounted police unit

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
A mounted police patrol on Penn Avenue during Pittsburgh's First Night Celebration, downtown, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Pittsburgh police say a scarcity of draft horses is delaying plans to start a mounted patrol unit by the end of the summer.

Cmdr. Ed Trapp, who is supervising the project, said horse owners haven't been willing to part with their Percherons, Paints and Clydesdales.

“There seems to be somewhat of a drought of good draft horses is what one broker explained to me,” Trapp said. “What we're looking for is horses that have some level of city or police training. We've gotten leads from different horse people, and we're going to look at several horses. We're looking at one now possibly in Virginia.”

The city wants six geldings between the ages of 5 and 10 for street patrol, special events and community relations events. Eight officers — four riding full-time, and four part-time — have been assigned to the unit. They're being trained.

Trapp said he's looking for draft horses — large working animals that weigh more than 1,000 pounds — because they're calmer and can handle city noise and activity. Horses younger than 5 might not be mature enough, he said, and those older than 10 could be too old.

“We're looking for a horse that if a little kid runs up to pet it and smacks it, it's not going to react,” he said.

Horse breeders said there are plenty of mounts available, but they might not fit Pittsburgh's needs.

Bev Dee, founder of Bright Futures Farm in Cochranton, said it takes considerable time and money to train a draft horse. EquineNow, an online equestrian service, lists draft horses in Pennsylvania ranging from $2,500 to $7,500.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich estimated it would cost $180,000 to purchase horses and equipment.

Dee said Pittsburgh should consider thoroughbreds, which are more abundant. Bright Futures last year donated three retired racehorses to the Allegheny County Police mounted unit.

“They're tall horses, they're very intelligent and they're very loyal,” Dee said.

“Any horse and any breed can go through the kind of training it takes to be a police horse.”

Susann Jones, owner of Silver Lining Horse Farm in West Middlesex, a former mounted patrol park ranger in New York City, said police horses are difficult to find because they have to handle stress of an urban environment.

“The horses that we were riding did not get upset,” she said. “That's the kind of mentality you want. If there's gunfire they hear it, but they don't necessarily react to it.”

Pittsburgh has had mounted police officers for most of its history. It disbanded the mounted unit in 2003 to save money during a financial crisis.

Trapp, who grew up on a farm and previously served on the mounted unit, said Allegheny County Police and Pennsylvania State Police are helping in the search. The city plans to stable its horses with county police horses in South Park.

“We want to get this going as soon as we can,” Trapp said. “I don't want to put a date on it. We want to do it right, not fast.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312. bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

