Lawsuit filed after landslide damages Kilbuck Township home

An Ohio Township couple have filed a lawsuit against four Pennsylvania companies after the house they were building in Kilbuck Township was damaged in a landslide earlier this year.

The companies should have determined that building the home at the toe of the landslide would be a risk and taken steps to avoid it, according to a complaint filed last week in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County.

When the property owners, Russell and Laura Hartzell, came to the house on April 1, they found that the hillside behind the house had slid overnight, hitting the house and buckling a first story wall and basement wall, the complaint said.

Soil flowed into the basement, pushed the first floor wall into the fireplace and caused cracks in the floors throughout the house.

The contractors did not obtain a grading permit before starting construction at 411 Old Camp Horne Road as they were supposed to, the complaint said.

The defendants include S.M. Ross, based in Pittsburgh; Schneider Excavation, based in McDonald; Building Inspection Underwriters, based in Feasterville-Travose; and Lion Enterprises, based in Harrisburg.

S.M. Ross declined comment for this story, while the other three contractors could not be immediately reached.

