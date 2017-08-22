Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Lawsuit filed after landslide damages Kilbuck Township home

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
A landslide damaged a home under construction in Kilbuck Township, spurring a lawsuit against four contractors hired to build the home.
WPXI
A landslide damaged a home under construction in Kilbuck Township, spurring a lawsuit against four contractors hired to build the home.

Updated 29 minutes ago

An Ohio Township couple have filed a lawsuit against four Pennsylvania companies after the house they were building in Kilbuck Township was damaged in a landslide earlier this year.

The companies should have determined that building the home at the toe of the landslide would be a risk and taken steps to avoid it, according to a complaint filed last week in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County.

When the property owners, Russell and Laura Hartzell, came to the house on April 1, they found that the hillside behind the house had slid overnight, hitting the house and buckling a first story wall and basement wall, the complaint said.

Soil flowed into the basement, pushed the first floor wall into the fireplace and caused cracks in the floors throughout the house.

The contractors did not obtain a grading permit before starting construction at 411 Old Camp Horne Road as they were supposed to, the complaint said.

The defendants include S.M. Ross, based in Pittsburgh; Schneider Excavation, based in McDonald; Building Inspection Underwriters, based in Feasterville-Travose; and Lion Enterprises, based in Harrisburg.

S.M. Ross declined comment for this story, while the other three contractors could not be immediately reached.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.