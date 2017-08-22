Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in 4 more Pittsburgh neighborhoods

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
Courtesy of James Gathany/CDC

Updated 22 minutes ago

Allegheny County plans to spray mosquito pesticide in four more neighborhoods where mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were found.

Recent samples of mosquitoes collected from the North Side, Lawrenceville, South Side Slopes and Knoxville tested positive for the virus, according to a county news release.

The county plans to treat those neighborhoods with a truck-mounted, ultra-low-volume sprayer between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, the release said.

If it rains, the treatment will take place Thursday during the same hours.

The county plans to use Zenivex, a pesticide that kills mosquitoes but is not harmful to people and pets.

The county urges residents to get rid of standing water in their yards, which attracts mosquitoes, wear bug spray and make sure their windows have screens.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in the county so far this year.

Earlier this month, a Montgomery County resident became the first person in Pennsylvania to test positive for West Nile virus this year.

County residents can report complaints about properties with stagnant water to the Health Department by calling 412-350-4046.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.