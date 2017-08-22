Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in 4 more Pittsburgh neighborhoods

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County plans to spray mosquito pesticide in four more neighborhoods where mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were found.

Recent samples of mosquitoes collected from the North Side, Lawrenceville, South Side Slopes and Knoxville tested positive for the virus, according to a county news release.

The county plans to treat those neighborhoods with a truck-mounted, ultra-low-volume sprayer between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, the release said.

If it rains, the treatment will take place Thursday during the same hours.

The county plans to use Zenivex, a pesticide that kills mosquitoes but is not harmful to people and pets.

The county urges residents to get rid of standing water in their yards, which attracts mosquitoes, wear bug spray and make sure their windows have screens.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in the county so far this year.

Earlier this month, a Montgomery County resident became the first person in Pennsylvania to test positive for West Nile virus this year.

County residents can report complaints about properties with stagnant water to the Health Department by calling 412-350-4046.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.