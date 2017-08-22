Guilty plea halts jury selection in double homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A guilty plea Tuesday morning halted jury selection for an East End man facing trial for the 2014 slaying of two men, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Theodore Smedley, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and a firearm violation in connection with the shooting deaths of Jamarow Trowery, 36, and Rashad Freeman, 18, on March 25, 2014. The two men were found dead in a Cadillac Escalade that had crashed on Brown Way in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.

Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani sentenced Smedley to five to 10 years in prison.

Smedley is already serving 20 to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting Rasheed Strader, 18, a day before shooting Trowery and Freeman. He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in that case in late 2015.

The latest sentence will be added on to the existing one.

Prosecutors initially said they intended to seek the death penalty in the double shooting but withdrew that motion last year.

Smedley's cousin, Charles Nevels, is to be sentenced Friday on multiple counts of arson, attempted homicide and witness intimidation for setting fire to the Troy Hill home of two witnesses who had planned to testify against Smedley.

Three people in the home had to jump from a second-story window to escape the three-alarm fire set with a roll of paper towels and lighter fluid on June 21, 2015.

A jury convicted Nevels in that case in May.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.