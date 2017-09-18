Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Uber's fleet of self-driving cars in Pittsburgh back on road after South Side crash

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
One of Uber's self-driving Volvos was spotted in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.
Ardavan Bidgoli
One of Uber's self-driving Volvos was spotted in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

Updated 2 hours ago

Uber grounded its fleet of self-driving cars in Pittsburgh for a few hours Monday morning as the company investigated a crash involving one of its vehicles.

Few details regarding Uber's move to ground its fleet and the company's decision to put it back on the road are available.

“We concluded our internal investigation into this morning's incident and have resumed our self-driving testing and passenger operations in Pittsburgh,” an Uber spokesman told the Tribune-Review.

The spokesman said there were no serious injuries and that only Uber employees were in the self-driving SUV at the time of the crash.

The crash happened at 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of Sidney and Hot Metal streets on the South Side, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Toler confirmed that no one was injured and said the driver of Uber's Volvo XC90 was in full control of the SUV at the time of the crash.

A black Nissan Sentra was driving west on Sidney Street when it collided with Uber's SUV, which had been traveling south on Hot Metal Street.

Toler did not say if police had determined who was at fault in the crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Uber's fleet returned to the streets at 11 a.m., the company spokesman said.

Chris Scorsone drove by the scene shortly after the crash happened. He said neither car had extensive damage, and he compared it to a fender bender. Scorsone said it appeared to him that the Nissan tried to make a left turn in front of the Uber vehicle.

Scorsone also said he noticed that the tow truck called to carry away the SUV had an Uber sticker in the windshield, similar to the ones regular Uber drivers put inside their windshields. Scorsone wondered if Uber has its own fleet of tow trucks to service its self-driving vehicles.

Uber grounded its fleet nationwide for about 48 hours in March after a self-driving Uber vehicle was involved in a crash in Tempe, Ariz. Police determined that Uber was not at fault in that crash.

Uber last week celebrated the one-year anniversary of its self-driving car pilot program in Pittsburgh. The company, whose Advanced Technology Group is based in Pittsburgh, reported that its more than 200 self-driving vehicles in Pittsburgh, Tempe and San Francisco have driven more than 1 million miles and have provided more than 30,000 rides to customers.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.