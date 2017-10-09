Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Medical Examiner identifies Pitt student found dead Sunday

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 4:18 a.m.
Alina Sheykhet
WPXI-TV
Alina Sheykhet

Updated 2 minutes ago

Pittsburgh's police chief on Monday assured residents the killing of a University of Pittsburgh student over the weekend was not a random act of violence, though police remained mum on any further details on the investigation.

"There is no continued threat to Oakland residents and the university communities," Chief Scott Schubert said. "However, releasing additional details at this time could be detrimental to the investigation."

Alina Sheykhet, 20, was found dead on the second floor of an Oakland home just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Paramedics pronounced the Montour High School graduate dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

The university released a statement Sunday afternoon confirming that Sheykhet was a student.

"Police do not believe the situation, which occurred off campus, provides further threat to the university community," according to the release. "Our campus is saddened and extends its deepest sympathies to the student's family and those who knew her."

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

