Police investigating 3 convenience store robberies

Police are investigating the robberies of three Allegheny County convenience stores overnight.

According to Trib news partner WPXI-TV, two convenience stores, a Unimart on Worton Boulevard and a BP station on Buttermilk Hollow Road, were robbed in West Mifflin. They are believed to be connected.

The Unimart was robbed just before midnight; the BP was hit about 12 minutes later.

A Speedway at 4420 Browns Hill Road in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood was robbed around 4 a.m. Monday. It wasn't clear if it was connected to the two in West Mifflin.

According to police, a white male pointed a gun at a female employee and demanded cash from the register.

The man was described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and blue hooded windbreaker. He was wearing sunglasses and a blue mask covering his face.

The man fled on foot toward Beechview Boulevard.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.