Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh to close public works facility in Knoxville

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
Pittsburgh will close its public works street maintenance facility in Knoxville by month’s end and demolish the building deemed a public safety hazard in November.
City of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh will close its public works street maintenance facility in Knoxville by month’s end and demolish the building deemed a public safety hazard in November.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh will close its public works street maintenance facility in Knoxville by month's end and demolish the building deemed a public safety hazard in November, Mayor Bill Peduto's office said Monday.

The Department of Public Works is transferring 25 employees to Division 3 and Division 5 maintenance facilities in Hazelwood and Elliott. The DPW Division 4 headquarters covers South Hills neighborhoods including the South Side.

City officials said the closure will not impact city services, including snow plowing, street cleaning and pothole repairs.

“If we get a significant snowfall the roof could collapse. The brick facade could fall at anytime,” city Operations Chief Guy Costa said. “This is something we have to do. The building is not safe.”

Walter P. Moore Associates structural engineers in August classified the building as a “potential life safety hazard.” Engineers estimated repair costs at $1.27 million.

Costa said the city has not decided whether it would rebuild on the same site. He noted that the building originally served as a bakery before the city purchased it.

“The options are that we would look to rebuild across the street or go somewhere else,” he said. “It was very important that we got out of this building before the snow falls.”

Demolition is expected to begin in mid-November, the mayor's office said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.