Pittsburgh to close public works facility in Knoxville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh will close its public works street maintenance facility in Knoxville by month's end and demolish the building deemed a public safety hazard in November, Mayor Bill Peduto's office said Monday.

The Department of Public Works is transferring 25 employees to Division 3 and Division 5 maintenance facilities in Hazelwood and Elliott. The DPW Division 4 headquarters covers South Hills neighborhoods including the South Side.

City officials said the closure will not impact city services, including snow plowing, street cleaning and pothole repairs.

“If we get a significant snowfall the roof could collapse. The brick facade could fall at anytime,” city Operations Chief Guy Costa said. “This is something we have to do. The building is not safe.”

Walter P. Moore Associates structural engineers in August classified the building as a “potential life safety hazard.” Engineers estimated repair costs at $1.27 million.

Costa said the city has not decided whether it would rebuild on the same site. He noted that the building originally served as a bakery before the city purchased it.

“The options are that we would look to rebuild across the street or go somewhere else,” he said. “It was very important that we got out of this building before the snow falls.”

Demolition is expected to begin in mid-November, the mayor's office said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.