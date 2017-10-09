Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh teams played historic role in White House visits

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
President Jimmy Carter holds a Pittsburgh Pirates cap and a Pittsburgh Steelers Terrible Towel as he meets both championship teams at the White House in Washington on Feb. 22, 1980.
President Jimmy Carter holds a Pittsburgh Pirates cap and a Pittsburgh Steelers Terrible Towel as he meets both championship teams at the White House in Washington on Feb. 22, 1980.
Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers take in the view from the White House Thursday, May 21, 2009. The Super Bowl champions met President Barack Obama on their visit. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 01
Philip G. Pavely
Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers take in the view from the White House Thursday, May 21, 2009. The Super Bowl champions met President Barack Obama on their visit. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 01
Decked out in Steelers gear and a top his dad Charles' shoulders, Matthew Duffy gets a view as President Barack Obama meets the Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl team on the White House South Lawn Thursday, May 21, 2009. The Super Bowl champions and the President assembled 3,000 care packages for troops serving in Iraq and Afganistan as part of Operation USO after a tour and photo op at the White House. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 20
Philip G. Pavely
Decked out in Steelers gear and a top his dad Charles' shoulders, Matthew Duffy gets a view as President Barack Obama meets the Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl team on the White House South Lawn Thursday, May 21, 2009. The Super Bowl champions and the President assembled 3,000 care packages for troops serving in Iraq and Afganistan as part of Operation USO after a tour and photo op at the White House. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 20
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with the media following their visit with President Barack Obama at the White House South Lawn Thursday, May 21, 2009. The Super Bowl champions and the President assembled 3,000 care packages for troops serving in Iraq and Afganistan as part of Operation USO after a tour and photo op at the White House. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 19
Philip G. Pavely
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with the media following their visit with President Barack Obama at the White House South Lawn Thursday, May 21, 2009. The Super Bowl champions and the President assembled 3,000 care packages for troops serving in Iraq and Afganistan as part of Operation USO after a tour and photo op at the White House. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 19
President Barack Obama, right, shares a laugh with Hines Ward on the White House South Lawn Thursday, May 21, 2009. The Super Bowl champions and the President assembled 3,000 care packages for troops serving in Iraq and Afganistan as part of Operation USO after a tour and photo op at the White House. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 18
Philip G. Pavely
President Barack Obama, right, shares a laugh with Hines Ward on the White House South Lawn Thursday, May 21, 2009. The Super Bowl champions and the President assembled 3,000 care packages for troops serving in Iraq and Afganistan as part of Operation USO after a tour and photo op at the White House. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 18
Flanked by captains from the Pittsburgh Steelers, President Barack Obama shows off his new jersey at the White House Thursday, May 21, 2009. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 04
Philip G. Pavely
Flanked by captains from the Pittsburgh Steelers, President Barack Obama shows off his new jersey at the White House Thursday, May 21, 2009. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 04
President Barack Obama is joined by members from the Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl the the East REoom of the White House Thursday, May 21, 2009. The Super Bowl champions and the President then assembled 3,000 care packages for troops serving in Iraq and Afganistan as part of Operation USO after a tour and photo op at the White House. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 21
Philip G. Pavely
President Barack Obama is joined by members from the Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl the the East REoom of the White House Thursday, May 21, 2009. The Super Bowl champions and the President then assembled 3,000 care packages for troops serving in Iraq and Afganistan as part of Operation USO after a tour and photo op at the White House. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review) PGP WhiteHouse 22 21
President Barack Obama picks up the Stanley Cup during the Penguins visit to the White House on Thursday evening, September 10, 2009. (Justin Merriman/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
President Barack Obama picks up the Stanley Cup during the Penguins visit to the White House on Thursday evening, September 10, 2009. (Justin Merriman/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
The President of the United States Barack Obama with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the East room during a celebration at the White House Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The President of the United States Barack Obama with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the East room during a celebration at the White House Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 in Washington DC.
The President of the United States Barack Obama has to move the mini Stanley Cup to set down the Stanley Cup with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in the East room during a celebration at the White House Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The President of the United States Barack Obama has to move the mini Stanley Cup to set down the Stanley Cup with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in the East room during a celebration at the White House Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 in Washington DC.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman the President of the United States Barack Obama in the East room during a celebration at the White House Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman the President of the United States Barack Obama in the East room during a celebration at the White House Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 in Washington DC.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman greet President Obama in the East Room during a celebration at the White House Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 in Washington.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman greet President Obama in the East Room during a celebration at the White House Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 in Washington.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Steelers, Pirates and Penguins have played unique roles in the American custom of professional sports teams visiting the White House after winning championships.

The Steelers became the first Super Bowl champion to visit the White House when they went in 1980 after defeating the Los Angeles Rams for their fourth title.

That visit with President Jimmy Carter was doubly historic because the Pirates, fresh off their “We Are Family” World Series win over the Baltimore Orioles in 1979, tagged along. It was the first joint appearance by championship teams in the White House.

Former Mayor Richard Caliguiri can be seen in photos from the event waving a terrible towel beside Carter.

And the Penguins, for their part, became the first Stanley Cup champs to visit the White House when they met George H.W. Bush there in June 1991.

“And you are?” Bush reportedly said to hockey legend Mario Lemieux upon meeting him.

The Pens will be the first sports team to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. during the President Trump era. The NBA champion Golden State Warriors were “disinvited” by Trump after Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry announced he did not want to make the trip.

Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald accompanied the Penguins on a White House visit with President Obama after the team's 2016 Stanley Cup win. Fitzgerald said the visit would conflict with his budget address, while Peduto said he decided to forgo the event following controversy over Trump's criticism of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

“I'll take a knee on this one and stay home,” the Democratic mayor quipped two weeks ago .

James Harrison didn't play party politics when he skipped the past two Steelers Super Bowl trips to see the president in 2006 and 2009. Democratic President Obama honored the “SixBurgh” team in 2009, just as Republic President George W. Bush welcomed the team in June 2006.

“I don't feel the need to go, actually,” Harrison said in 2009. “I don't feel like it's that big a deal to me.”

Harrison also apparently hates air travel.

White House snubs are nothing new. Here are a few more:

• Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk stayed home in 2013 because he disagreed with Obama's support of Planned Parenthood.

• Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan opted out of meeting President George H. W. Bush in 1991.

• Larry Bird and others from the 1984 Boston Celtics turned down the chance to visit President Ronald Reagan. “If the president wants to see me, he knows where to find me,” Bird said at the time.

• Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas skipped a visit with Obama at the White House with the Stanley Cup champions in January 2012.

Thomas explained his feelings in a Facebook post at the time:“I believe the Federal government has grown out of control, threatening the Rights, Liberties, and Property of the People. ... This was not about politics or party, as in my opinion both parties are responsible for the situation we are in as a country.”

The tradition of athletes visiting the commander-in-chief dates back to at least Aug. 30, 1865, when President Andrew Johnson welcomed the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals amateur baseball clubs, according to ESPN.

The first World Series championship team to show up at the White House is believed to be the 1924 Washington Senators, invited by Calvin Coolidge. John F. Kennedy was the first president to welcome the NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, to the White House in 1963.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

Related Content
Video: Penguins' visit to White House 'not political' 
Penguins players Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel and coach Mike Sullivan address the team's visit to the White House on Tuesday. Read the story here. ...
Penguins hope to avoid political storm in White House visit
President Trump is scheduled to honor the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in a White House ceremony Tuesday that comes as controversies over race, patriotism ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.