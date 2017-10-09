Pittsburgh teams played historic role in White House visits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers, Pirates and Penguins have played unique roles in the American custom of professional sports teams visiting the White House after winning championships.

The Steelers became the first Super Bowl champion to visit the White House when they went in 1980 after defeating the Los Angeles Rams for their fourth title.

That visit with President Jimmy Carter was doubly historic because the Pirates, fresh off their “We Are Family” World Series win over the Baltimore Orioles in 1979, tagged along. It was the first joint appearance by championship teams in the White House.

Former Mayor Richard Caliguiri can be seen in photos from the event waving a terrible towel beside Carter.

And the Penguins, for their part, became the first Stanley Cup champs to visit the White House when they met George H.W. Bush there in June 1991.

“And you are?” Bush reportedly said to hockey legend Mario Lemieux upon meeting him.

The Pens will be the first sports team to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. during the President Trump era. The NBA champion Golden State Warriors were “disinvited” by Trump after Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry announced he did not want to make the trip.

Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald accompanied the Penguins on a White House visit with President Obama after the team's 2016 Stanley Cup win. Fitzgerald said the visit would conflict with his budget address, while Peduto said he decided to forgo the event following controversy over Trump's criticism of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

“I'll take a knee on this one and stay home,” the Democratic mayor quipped two weeks ago .

James Harrison didn't play party politics when he skipped the past two Steelers Super Bowl trips to see the president in 2006 and 2009. Democratic President Obama honored the “SixBurgh” team in 2009, just as Republic President George W. Bush welcomed the team in June 2006.

“I don't feel the need to go, actually,” Harrison said in 2009. “I don't feel like it's that big a deal to me.”

Harrison also apparently hates air travel.

White House snubs are nothing new. Here are a few more:

• Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk stayed home in 2013 because he disagreed with Obama's support of Planned Parenthood.

• Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan opted out of meeting President George H. W. Bush in 1991.

• Larry Bird and others from the 1984 Boston Celtics turned down the chance to visit President Ronald Reagan. “If the president wants to see me, he knows where to find me,” Bird said at the time.

• Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas skipped a visit with Obama at the White House with the Stanley Cup champions in January 2012.

Thomas explained his feelings in a Facebook post at the time:“I believe the Federal government has grown out of control, threatening the Rights, Liberties, and Property of the People. ... This was not about politics or party, as in my opinion both parties are responsible for the situation we are in as a country.”

The tradition of athletes visiting the commander-in-chief dates back to at least Aug. 30, 1865, when President Andrew Johnson welcomed the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals amateur baseball clubs, according to ESPN.

The first World Series championship team to show up at the White House is believed to be the 1924 Washington Senators, invited by Calvin Coolidge. John F. Kennedy was the first president to welcome the NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, to the White House in 1963.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.