Allegheny

Health Department sides again with Overbrook residents in PWSA dispute

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
Homehurst Avenue in Overbrook on Saturday, April 9, 2016.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

An Allegheny County Health Department hearings officer has once again ruled in favor of a dozen Overbrook residents who have battled for years with the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority over ownership of a sewer line running along their street.

PWSA contends that the line is owned by the residents of Homehurst Avenue. The authority has refused to repair a break in the line, which clogs up at times and spews raw sewage onto the street. PWSA spokesman Will Pickering declined comment, citing pending litigation.

Residents say Pittsburgh has maintained the line for more than 70 years. They said PWSA began calling it private in 2014 the first time sewage overflowed onto Homehurst. PWSA filed a complaint with the health department, which has jurisdiction because of the public health hazard.

Administrative Hearing Officer Max Slater last week for a second time agreed with the residents.

“PWSA failed to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the sewer line is private,” Slater wrote in a 15-page ruling. “Therefore, I find that the sewer line is public, and that PWSA is responsible for the sewer line's maintenance and repairs.”

Slater issued the same ruling in December after a previous hearing.

Natalie Leon, 71, who has led the fight against PWSA, said the case would likely go back to Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, where the authority early this year launched an appeal of Slater's previous ruling.

Judge Robert J. Colville sent the case back to the health department before hearing the appeal.

“If they had any brains they would just fix the line instead of spending all this money on attorneys,” Leon said. “It's going to clog big time again and everybody is going to be here watching the kids walk through the crap on the street.”

PWSA argued that the sewer line was private because it doesn't appear on any public record. The authority also said the 6-inch line buried less than 3 feet underground is not typical of publicly constructed sewers, which are larger and buried much deeper.

Residents and Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak, who represents Overbrook, produced ordinances from Baldwin Township and Pittsburgh that indicate the line was constructed by Baldwin before Pittsburgh annexed Homehurst in 1930.

PWSA assumed maintenance of all city sewers when it was created in 1984.

“The exhibits introduced by Councilwoman Rudiak are persuasive evidence that the sewer line is public,” Slater wrote, noting Rudiak produced official government documents “indicating that the costs of construction, maintenance, and repairs of the sewer line would be borne by governmental entities, not individual homeowners.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

