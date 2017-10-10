Man found dead on South Park Township road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man was found dead on a South Park road Monday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, police and paramedics were dispatched to the 3000 block of Snowden Road in response to a 911 call about a man lying in the roadway.

The man was found lying in the southbound lane, suffering from massive head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as John Jenkins, 48, of New Eagle, Washington County.

Passing motorists reported seeing him walking along the road just before he was found.

County police are asking for anyone who was in the area of the 3000 block of Snowden Road between 9:30 and 9:50 p.m. Monday and saw anything to call the homicide unit at 412-473-1300.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.