Homeless man sought in connection with Braddock shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for a homeless man wanted for shooting a man in Braddock early Tuesday morning.

Dion Parker, 22, is originally from the Braddock area but is currently homeless, Allegheny County Police said.

Parker is wanted for shooting a 19-year-old man at a house in the 400 block of Verona Street. Braddock police and paramedics were dispatched to the address around 4:15 a.m.

The victim, who was not identified, was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Parker is described as black, about 6 feet tall and 145 pounds.

Police said Parker should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Parker's whereabouts is asked to call the county homicide unit at 412-473-1300. Callers can remain anonymous.

