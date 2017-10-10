Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

McKees Rocks rehab CEO accused of dealing drugs

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
David Francis, 66, is charged with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Francis operated a rehabilitation center in McKees Rocks, where police say he was selling drugs.
nextsteprecoveryhousing.com
David Francis, 66, is charged with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Francis operated a rehabilitation center in McKees Rocks, where police say he was selling drugs.

Updated 1 hour ago

The founder of a McKees Rocks rehabilitation center has been arrested after he used the facility to furnish fentanyl to addicts, according to police.

David Francis, 66, is the CEO and founder of the Next Step Foundation. On Oct. 6 the Drug Enforcement Administration alleged that Francis possessed fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiate, with the intent to distribute it.

The criminal compliant states that in July numerous overdoses as a result of heroin and fentanyl use were reported in Allegheny County and specifically in Ingram and McKees Rocks.

Police say that an investigation into those overdoses led them to suspect Francis was involved and using the Next Step Foundation, located at 641 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks, as a means of finding and selling to drug users and clients seeking treatment.

Police also allege that Francis kept large amounts of heroin and fentanyl in his home at 901 Chartiers Ave., in McKees Rocks. Police further allege that drug abusers used a second house on that property as a place to inject heroin Francis provided.

Francis also operates a tax service called All Personal Matters, located near the rehabilitation center at 637 Broadway Ave., where police say he also distributed drugs.

In September, police say they encountered an unnamed person in possession of heroin who claimed the drugs came from Francis. That informant told police they bought bricks of heroin from Francis for $350.

From February of 2016 to September of this year, police say they responded to 11 separate incidents, including overdoses, at the rehabilitation facility and tax service.

When police executed a warrant at the rehab center, they found counters littered with heroin “stamp” bags and three people who said they had been using drugs they got from Francis all night.

After police forced their way into Francis' home, they say they found him leaving the second-floor bedroom, where they discovered a number of small drug-filled bags — enough to make five bricks of fentanyl.

Francis was held ahead of further court proceedings by order of U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan. It is unclear if he has secured legal council.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.