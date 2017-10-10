McKees Rocks rehab CEO accused of dealing drugs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The founder of a McKees Rocks rehabilitation center has been arrested after he used the facility to furnish fentanyl to addicts, according to police.

David Francis, 66, is the CEO and founder of the Next Step Foundation. On Oct. 6 the Drug Enforcement Administration alleged that Francis possessed fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiate, with the intent to distribute it.

The criminal compliant states that in July numerous overdoses as a result of heroin and fentanyl use were reported in Allegheny County and specifically in Ingram and McKees Rocks.

Police say that an investigation into those overdoses led them to suspect Francis was involved and using the Next Step Foundation, located at 641 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks, as a means of finding and selling to drug users and clients seeking treatment.

Police also allege that Francis kept large amounts of heroin and fentanyl in his home at 901 Chartiers Ave., in McKees Rocks. Police further allege that drug abusers used a second house on that property as a place to inject heroin Francis provided.

Francis also operates a tax service called All Personal Matters, located near the rehabilitation center at 637 Broadway Ave., where police say he also distributed drugs.

In September, police say they encountered an unnamed person in possession of heroin who claimed the drugs came from Francis. That informant told police they bought bricks of heroin from Francis for $350.

From February of 2016 to September of this year, police say they responded to 11 separate incidents, including overdoses, at the rehabilitation facility and tax service.

When police executed a warrant at the rehab center, they found counters littered with heroin “stamp” bags and three people who said they had been using drugs they got from Francis all night.

After police forced their way into Francis' home, they say they found him leaving the second-floor bedroom, where they discovered a number of small drug-filled bags — enough to make five bricks of fentanyl.

Francis was held ahead of further court proceedings by order of U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan. It is unclear if he has secured legal council.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.