Pittsburgh police substation coming to Liberty Avenue in Downtown

Pittsburgh will open a police substation on Liberty Avenue, Downtown, and hopes to have it running in time for the holidays.

City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the plan Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich proposed to help curb violent episodes in the business district, particularly during large events.

“I'm happy there is going to be a substation Downtown,” said Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood, adding that she would like to see additional police outposts in other crime-plagued neighborhoods. “I think it is much needed.”

The city will lease the Lantern Building at 600 Liberty Ave. from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for five years for $1 annually and a total $5,000 security deposit. The city has budgeted about $82,000 to cover taxes and utilities during the five years, according to Hissrich, but that doesn't include building upgrades for safety glass and computer tie-ins.

Hissrich proposed the substation in response to fights, shootings and other violent incidents that have happened during large events, including Fourth of July fireworks, the EQT Three Rivers Regatta and Light Up Night.

In unrelated business, council approved a $2.3 million contract with Rhode Island-based Purvis Systems for a digital dispatch system for firefighter and paramedic stations. The system would replace an existing radio alert system and permit quicker response times and call accuracy, city officials said.

