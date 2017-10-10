Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police substation coming to Liberty Avenue in Downtown

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
The 'lantern building' at 600 Liberty Avenue August 28, 2012 in downtown Pittsburgh. James Knox | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
The 'lantern building' at 600 Liberty Avenue August 28, 2012 in downtown Pittsburgh. James Knox | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Updated 9 hours ago

Pittsburgh will open a police substation on Liberty Avenue, Downtown, and hopes to have it running in time for the holidays.

City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the plan Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich proposed to help curb violent episodes in the business district, particularly during large events.

“I'm happy there is going to be a substation Downtown,” said Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood, adding that she would like to see additional police outposts in other crime-plagued neighborhoods. “I think it is much needed.”

The city will lease the Lantern Building at 600 Liberty Ave. from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for five years for $1 annually and a total $5,000 security deposit. The city has budgeted about $82,000 to cover taxes and utilities during the five years, according to Hissrich, but that doesn't include building upgrades for safety glass and computer tie-ins.

Hissrich proposed the substation in response to fights, shootings and other violent incidents that have happened during large events, including Fourth of July fireworks, the EQT Three Rivers Regatta and Light Up Night.

In unrelated business, council approved a $2.3 million contract with Rhode Island-based Purvis Systems for a digital dispatch system for firefighter and paramedic stations. The system would replace an existing radio alert system and permit quicker response times and call accuracy, city officials said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.