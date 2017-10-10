Attorney for Pitt murder victim's ex-boyfriend: Call or turn yourself in

The attorney representing the Greensburg man sought for questioning in his ex-girlfriend's death Sunday in Oakland urged his client to turn himself in or reach out Tuesday afternoon during a press conference at his Downtown Pittsburgh office.

Pittsburgh police were seeking Matthew Darby, 21, in connection with the homicide of University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet, 20, who was found dead in her off-campus home Sunday morning from sharp and blunt force trauma to the head. Sheykhet had obtained a protection-from-abuse order against Darby last month.

"Call me, text me, email me, please," attorney David Shrager urged Darby through the media gathered at his office. "You have not been charged with anything regarding this crime. If you don't turn yourself in, I can't help you."

He said no one has heard from Darby since Sunday.

Shrager said that if Darby gets in touch, he will work with him to go to police regarding Sheykhet's death.

"It is much safer for everyone involved if he were to turn himself in peaceably to me, and I will take him to the police station myself," he said.

His office had someone check Darby's apartment near the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and he was not there, he said. In a separate statement Shrager read from Darby's parents, they offered thoughts and prayers to Sheykhet's family and emphasized that Darby should come forward. They hadn't been contacted by police but were willing to cooperate, Shrager said.

"We have always handled things as a family, and together we can get through anything ... Doing the right thing is always best," the parents' statement said.

Darby has not been charged, but his bail was revoked Sunday on a trespassing charge for allegedly breaking into Sheykhet's home Sept. 21.

Shrager said he saw Darby last week at a hearing on rape charges filed against Darby in Indiana County earlier this year.

"I never sensed anything from him that made me feel that there was any mental health issue," he said. "I didn't notice any behavior that would give me clues that he was going through something that could end badly."

Sheykhet wrote in the PFA filing that she'd recently broken up with Darby and stopped answering his calls. A warrant has been issued for Darby on charges he violated the protection order.

Shrager and Darby's family are worried about the former basketball standout, who played at Pitt-Greensburg for several years. There are fears that he may harm himself.

"I can imagine how someone going through all these things, especially a young person, could be having a swirl of emotions," Shrager said, and, regarding self-harm, "I wouldn't rule it out."

Darby played basketball at Seneca Valley High School and while he was a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in 2015-16, according to the school's website. He withdrew from the university this month, according to a school spokesperson. Sheykhet had also been a student at Pitt-Greensburg but transferred to the Oakland campus this year, another university spokesperson said.

Matthew Santoni and Megan Guza are Tribune-Review staff writers.