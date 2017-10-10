Sorry, Trump; intelligence is more than a high IQ

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The study of human intelligence dates back to the early 1900s and has been controversial since.

The subject of IQ, or an intelligence quotient, arose again Tuesday after President Trump suggested his would prove to be higher than that of his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, should they be compared. Trump's latest IQ boast came in Forbes article in which he classified reports that Tillerson called him a “moron” as “fake news.”

“But if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests,” Trump told Forbes. “And I can tell you who is going to win.”

The concept of IQ stems from the idea that general intelligence affects performance on all cognitive tasks and can be measured and summarized by a single number.

But researchers today say intelligence — and the way we measure it — is a little more complicated than that.

An IQ test is only as useful or predictive if the content of the test matches the situation you're applying it to, explained Robert B. McCall, co-director of the University of Pittsburgh Office of Child Development.

“The concept of intelligence is not necessarily the same thing as an IQ test,” McCall said.

That's because what we might think of as intelligence is much broader than what's captured by an IQ test, which typically focuses on abstract reasoning and vocabulary skills.

“There are many facets of intelligence as we usually think about it that are not usually measured by an IQ test,” such as motivation or persistence, he said, adding that an intelligent person might have “street smarts” (not typically found on an IQ test) or good people skills.

In other words, an IQ test can be a practical tool for predicting certain types of performance — such as success in school — if the skills tested match those necessary for success.

In addition, performance on an IQ test could be influenced by factors such as stress or tiredness that have nothing to do with an individual's overall intelligence, McCall said. Previous exposure to certain skill sets or experiences could also influence how well a person performs on an IQ test.

A 2012 study published in the journal Neuron and conducted by researchers at Brain and Mind Institute at Western University in Ontario challenges the accuracy of IQ tests and scores and further complicates the measure of intelligence.

The study, which included data from tens of thousands of participants, argues that intelligence is made up of multiple components and therefore can't actually be expressed by a single number.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.