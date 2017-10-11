Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International Airport auction has everything from saxophones to snowblowers

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
Steven Phillips (in green) and Cordell King, employees of Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service, try to open an unclaimed briefcase as Dawn Romitz, manager of terminal operations, looks on in Pittsburgh International Airport's Heavy Equipment Building on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
People gather around auctioneer Thomas Abbott as he starts the bidding on a minivan during a public auction at the Allegheny County Airport on Saturday, September 14, 2013. Items up for auction through the Allegheny County Airport Authority included vehicles, miscellaneous outdoor equipment, used office furniture, jewelry, electronics, clothing and more.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Unclaimed cell phones sit in a box inside Pittsburgh International Airport's Heavy Equipment Building on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Abandoned vehicles, used Airport Authority vehicles, unclaimed clothing, jewelry, electronics and other items will be up for auction on Saturday.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Unclaimed cell phones sit in a box inside Pittsburgh International Airport's Heavy Equipment Building on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Abandoned vehicles, used Airport Authority vehicles, unclaimed clothing, jewelry, electronics and other items will be up for auction on Saturday.

Ever look at the rows of chairs connected by bright red armrests at Pittsburgh International Airport and think “wow, that would look great in my living room?”

Now is your chance to buy them, along with many other lost, abandoned and used airport items, at an auction at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Heavy Equipment Building on Cargo Road. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

Some of the items available include:

• Nine vehicles, including a 2015 Jeep Cherokee

• Electronics: 11 smartphones, seven tablets, five laptops and four smart watches

• Equipment: Dump trucks, snow blowers, trailers

• Belts, books, umbrellas, Fit Bit watches, a saxophone in a case and a car seat

When vehicles are abandoned at the airport, the airport turns them over to Allegheny County Police, which sends a letter to the last known address of the owner. If there is no response, PennDOT also sends a letter. If there still is no response, they are included in the annual auction, airport spokesman Bob Kerlik said.

Before the auction, the Allegheny County Airport Authority donated several boxes of items left longer than 30 days to local charities, according to a news release. Clothing was donated to Circles of Greater Pittsburgh, prescription eye glasses went to the Lion's Club, and medical supplies were donated to Global Links.

There will be a 15 percent buyer's premium with 5 percent waived for cash or check purchase, the release said. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. Payment, including taxes and fees, must be made in full.

To get to the auction, follow Bus Loop 376 to Hangar Road; turn left at the traffic light toward Airport Maintenance Facilities; at the next intersection turn left on to Cargo Road and follow to top of the hill. Airport Authority employees will direct attendees.

For a full list of the items available at the auction, click here .

Revenue from airport equipment auctioned off goes to the airport's budget, Kerlik said. Proceeds from items not owned by the airport goes to the airport's charitable foundation , which provides grants to support military personnel using the airport, art and cultural displays and scholarships.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

