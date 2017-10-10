Suspect in Braddock shooting arrested in Carrick
Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested the suspect in a non-fatal shooting that took place early Tuesday morning in Braddock, officials said.
Dion Parker, 22, was located in Carrick and taken into custody without incident, wrote Lt. Andrew Schurman in an email. The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said they located Parker at his mother's home and arrested him for violating the probation on earlier charges, which included forgery and attempting to sell heroin.
Investigators had a warrant for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge after police said he shot a 19-year-old man in a Verona Street house about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim was transported to the hospital and in stable condition, police said. Schurman said Parker would be transported to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment on the charges.
