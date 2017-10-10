Pitt murder victim's ex-boyfriend charged with homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet ignored all five calls from her ex-boyfriend Matthew Darby in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning before she was brutally murdered at her off-campus apartment.

Darby, 21, of Hempfield called her twice within 15 seconds at 4:15 a.m. Then he used a commercial car service to take him from Duquesne University to Sheykhet's Oakland apartment, where he got out of the car and began walking.

He asked the driver to wait 10 minutes, then returned and asked the driver to wait 10 more, according to the criminal complaint filed against Darby. He phoned the driver and asked in a whispered voice if he could wait 10 more minutes, but the driver gave up and left.

Darby called Sheykhet three more times between 4:54 and 4:55 a.m., according to the complaint.

Then he somehow made it into her apartment, where he killed the 20-year-old with a claw hammer and two knives, police said. Video footage that captured Darby on Simple Street led them to the sewer grate where he dropped the hammer and knives after he allegedly left Sheykhet's home.

Sheykhet lost seven teeth in the attack, according to police. Her skull was fractured in two places and her nose was broken. Police noted that the autopsy indicated she'd been stabbed in the mouth.

Cell phone records showed Sheykhet's cell phone, which could not be located, was somewhere in Irwin near the intersection of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 30 -- a route that witnesses told police Darby drove that day.

Darby, whose last known address was on Humphrey Road near the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, has not yet been arrested. He is charged with homicide, burglary, theft, flight and possessing an instrument of crime, according to police.

Sheykhet had obtained a protection from abuse order against him last month.

In her PFA filing , she wrote that Darby had climbed the gutter of her apartment and broke in through the second-floor window the day before.

"He did this because I left him and stopped answering his phone calls," Sheykhet wrote.

Earlier Tuesday, the attorney representing Darby urged his client to turn himself in or reach out during a news conference at his downtown Pittsburgh office.

David Shrager said he saw Darby last week at a hearing for rape charges filed against him in Indiana County earlier this year.

"I never sensed anything from him that made me feel that there was any mental health issue," he said. "I didn't noticed any behavior that would give me clues that he was going through something that could end badly."

In the rape case, Darby was released on $10,000 bail Sept. 26, the same day he was arrested on the trespassing charges. That bail was revoked Sunday.

In a separate statement Shrager read from Darby's parents, they offered thoughts and prayers to Sheykhet's family and emphasized that Darby should come forward. They hadn't been contacted by police but were willing to cooperate, Shrager said.

"We have always handled things as a family, and together we can get through anything... Doing the right thing is always best," the parents' statement said.

Darby played basketball at Seneca Valley High School, and while he was a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in 2015-16, according to the school's website. He withdrew from the university earlier this month, according to a school spokesperson. Sheykhet had also been a student at Pitt-Greensburg, but transferred to the Oakland campus this year, another university spokesperson said.

Megan Guza and Matthew Santoni are Tribune-Review staff writers.