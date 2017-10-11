Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Pitt student's murder arrested

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 6:45 a.m.
Matthew Darby was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police on Oct. 11, 2017, and charged in the death of Pitt student Alina Sheykhet.
The ex-boyfriend wanted in the death of University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet is in police custody in South Carolina.

According to Myrtle Beach police spokesman Joey Crosby, officers there found Matthew Darby after a concerned citizen reported a male tampering with a window at a residence shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday

Responding officers found the man described by the citizen, identified him and learned he was wanted for murder in Pittsburgh.

Darby was being held as a fugitive and would be extradited back to Pennsyvlania once that process is completed, Crosby said.

Darby, 21, is charged here with homicide, burglary, theft, flight and possessing an instrument of crime.

Darby allegedly killed Sheykhet, 20, with a claw hammer and two knives early Sunday morning at her off-campus apartment in Oakland. Video footage that captured Darby on Semple Street led investigators to a sewer grate where he dropped the hammer and knives after he allegedly left Sheykhet's home.

Sheykhet had obtained a protection from abuse order against Darby last month.

Earlier Tuesday, attorney David Shrager, representing Darby, urged his client to turn himself in or reach out during a news conference at his downtown Pittsburgh office.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

