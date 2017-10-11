Thomas Blackwell sentenced in killing of Jesse Poole

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hill District man will could spend nearly 14 years in prison for shooting and killing a man last August.

Thomas Blackwell was sentenced Wednesday to between five years and six months and 13 years and 10 months in prison and three years of probation.

Blackwell, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two firearms violations in the death of Jesse Poole.

Poole, 47, of Aliquippa was shot in the chest Aug. 12, 2016, and found on a front porch on Rose Street in the Hill District. A witness told police that Poole was at the Rose Street house smoking marijuana with the witness when Blackwell arrived, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Poole and the witness got into a fight, and Blackwell helped escort Poole out of the house, the witness told police.

Poole then returned to the house, shouted and banged on the door. The witness said Poole was kicking the door so hard he was cracking the walls around the doors.

Blackwell opened the door, told Poole to leave and the two fought. Blackwell then closed the door; Poole kicked it open, and Blackwell shot Poole, the witness told police.

Blackwell rain out the back of the house, the witness said.

Damage to the door matched the story the witness told, police wrote in the affidavit. Police also used security camera footage to track Blackwell after he left the house and find the backpack he stashed with a gun in it.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.