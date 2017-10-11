Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Mayor Peduto pitches Pittsburgh's appeal to Oracle, Google, Amazon execs

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks to guests, with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in the background, at Peduto's victory party at The Boiler Room after winning the Democratic mayoral primary on May 16, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks to guests, with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in the background, at Peduto's victory party at The Boiler Room after winning the Democratic mayoral primary on May 16, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is spending a good portion of his week courting executives from leading tech companies — including Amazon.

He started the week Monday meeting with Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle Corp., which specializes in information technology including data platforms and cloud-based computing.

On Tuesday, he and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald had a conference call with an Amazon executive heading up a search for a new company headquarters. Later Tuesday, the mayor met with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Peduto will round out the week in meetings with the CEOs of Google and two self-driving car companies with Pittsburgh offices, Aurora and Argo AI.

“I think what is happening is we're hitting a critical tipping point,” Peduto said Wednesday. “That tipping point now is becoming, ‘If we aren't in Pittsburgh, why?' The CEOs themselves are coming to see. They want to see what is happening here and what they can be able to tap into.”

Peduto hopes Amazon gets the picture.

“Twelve hundred ... students coming out of Carnegie Mellon a year into a pipeline where many of them now stay here and don't go to the coast,” he said. “The University of Pittsburgh turning out engineers and people working in life sciences. Companies gravitate to where the talent is.”

Dozens of cities are competing for Amazon's second headquarters, which could bring $5 billion in investment and as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs. Pittsburgh thinks it has better than even odds to attract the Seattle-based company.

Peduto said he and Fitzgerald spoke with the “one person who will read all of the proposals.” He would only identify the executive as a woman.

“We talked about Pittsburgh, where we thought our strengths would be, talked about the application process itself and then just threw out a couple of questions to her about what we should be including that goes beyond site selections, tax incentives, brick-and-mortar and finance,” Peduto said.

The questions centered on “how (Pittsburgh's) proposal could benefit all.”

“We were able to see that many of the prospects that we're looking at in our proposal lined up with the vision of what Amazon wants to see,” Peduto said.

The mayor said Pittsburgh landed the interview through its “connections” with Amazon, but he declined to elaborate.

Amazon's CEO of worldwide consumer business, Jeff Wilke, grew up near Pittsburgh; company CFO Brian Olsavsky attended Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business, and his wife is from Pittsburgh.

“Having the CEO from Oracle in, having the opportunity to talk with the folks at Amazon who will be making the decision, having the CEO from Google in tomorrow and the CEOs of Argo AI and Aurora both in this week as well, it's just incredible the amount of people who are coming to check Pittsburgh out,” Peduto said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

Related Content
Amazon exec with Pittsburgh ties wants city focused on STEM education for HQ2
Big boxes around town, a big cactus as a gift or even naming a portion of your city Amazon won't catch the company's eye but ...
Amazon sets up parental controls for teen shoppers
Amazon is taking aim at one of the unintended consequences of the internet age: purchases racked up by a youth with a credit card. The online ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.