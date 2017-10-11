Bethel Park cancels school for Thursday over threats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bethel Park School District will be closed Thursday because of new threats to additional schools that have recently circulated on social media, the school district announced Wednesday on its website.

“While the Bethel Park police department does not believe these latest threats to be credible, we believe it is in the best interest of our students and staff to cancel school on Oct. 12,” the school district stated.

The school district pointed out that “the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority.”

Earlier this month, a threat was discovered at the high school that pointed to Thursday's date.

A tweet on the school district website asks anyone having information about who was making the threats to call the Bethel Park Police Department.

The school district will make up the missed day Feb. 19.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.