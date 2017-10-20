Motorcyclist ID'd in fatal Shaler crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A motorcycle rider who crashed and died as he sped off from an attempted traffic stop by Shaler police Friday night has been identified.

The motorcyclist was Todd Kraft, 47, of East Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Saturday. The cause of death was blunt force injuries of the head, torso and extremities.

Shaler police attempted the traffic stop in the 1600 block of Babcock Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said in a statement, but the motorcycle driver rode off at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle, Schurman said.

The crash victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Shaler police said the crash occurred near Babcock's intersection with Evergreen Road.

