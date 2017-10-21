Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Giant Eagle recalls its breaded shrimp

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
Giant Eagle on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, recalled its breaded shrimp because of an undeclared egg allergen.
Giant Eagle is voluntarily recalling breaded shrimp sold at its stores because of an undeclared egg allergen.

Giant Eagle brand breaded shrimp with lot codes up to and including “best by Oct. 24” were recalled, the O'Hara-based supermarket chain said Saturday. About 600 packages were sold at Giant Eagle and Market District stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland through Oct. 19.

The product was sold from the prepared foods department with a UPC starting with 286815. No illnesses have been reported; the label for the shrimp, which contain egg, omitted egg as an allergen.

Customers should return the product for a refund or dispose of it. Details, call 1-800-553-2323 weekdays.

