2 men killed in separate Homewood shootings overnight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two men were fatally shot overnight in different areas of Homewood, according to Pittsburgh police.

The first shooting occurred just before midnight Sunday in the north part of the neighborhood on Race Street, police said in a news release. A 43-year-old man was found under a car with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3:38 a.m. Monday, police received a ShotSpotter notification that two shots had been fired on Brushton Avenue in the southern part of the neighborhood, police said in a news release. A 20-year-old Shadyside man was found there with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by paramedics to UPMC Presbyterian where he was pronounced dead at 5:52 a.m., police said.

No information is available from police about a suspect in either shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police violent crime unit at 412-323-7800.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.