East Street Bridge in Pittsburgh closed for almost 2 months

PennDOT closed the East Street Bridge over I-279 North to all traffic in Pittsburgh at 7 a.m. Monday.

It will remain closed for almost two months, until Dec. 14, for a bridge rehabilitation project.

No southbound traffic on East Street will be permitted beyond Lareda Street.

To detour, follow East Street to the Venture Street on-ramp to southbound I-279, take the East Street North 28 (Exit 2B) off-ramp, continue straight onto East Street.

Motorists traveling northbound on Madison Avenue will not have access to the bridge.

The work is part of the $87.94 million I-279 Parkway North improvement project, which includes concrete patching and overlay, preservation of 30 bridges and 49 overhead sign structures, repairs to 29 walls, ramp repairs, lighting improvements, HOV lane operation systems upgrades, sign upgrades, guide rail and drainage improvements, and an anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.

