Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny Health Network to break ground on perioperative center at Forbes Hospital

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 7:33 a.m.
Forbes Hospital in Monroeville
Submitted
Forbes Hospital in Monroeville

Updated 36 minutes ago

Allegheny Health Network officials are scheduled to join community leaders Monday afternoon to break ground on a new perioperative center at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Forbes received state grant funding of $1.4 million to help finance the $16 million, 50,000 square-foot facility, according to a press release.

“As Monroeville's leading provider of comprehensive health care services, our volumes continue to grow as we introduce new and more sophisticated capabilities to our clinical and surgical programs,” Forbes' president Dr. Mark Rubino said in a statement. “This substantial investment in the hospital will significantly strengthen our ability to provide exceptional care and optimize outcomes for every patient who comes through our doors.”

Last week, AHN and Highmark Health announced a $700 million regional expansion plan that includes construction of four neighborhood hospitals, a 160-bed state-of-the-art hospital in Pine and renovation of its existing facilities throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Rubino said the Forbes expansion “will optimize the experiences of patients undergoing surgical and non-surgical procedures at the hospital by expanding and enhancing the resources available to them and by advancing a more efficient and effective care delivery model.”

The expansion will double the capacity of Forbes' post-acute care unit and the cardiac procedure unit. A state-of-the-art electrophysiology lab for the treatment of heart rhythm disorders will also be unveiled.

Other highlights include “expanding and upgrading the hospital's gastrointestinal lab,” and “increasing the capacity and technological sophistication of Forbes' central sterile processing department to support the hospital's growing procedure volumes.”

AHN officials said Forbes annually admits more than 15,000 patients and, with a trauma center, logs more than 50,000 visits to the emergency department.

The facility is scheduled to open in December 2018.

Overall expansion plans announced last week has reignited between AHN and the larger UPMC health system.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.