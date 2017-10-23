Bridge on Pittsburgh's Parkway East to undergo $123M makeover

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A bridge that carries Interstate 376 over Pittsburgh's Commercial Street and Frick Park will be rebuilt or rehabilitated in what could be a $123 million project along the busy highway, PennDOT announced Monday.

The 67-year-old bridge carries about 86,000 vehicles a day along I-376, known locally as the Parkway East. It has been repaired several times over the years but is posted with weight restrictions.

More severe weight restrictions could be imposed if major improvements aren't made, PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said during a news conference beneath the bridge in Squirrel Hill.

“This bridge is so important to this region. ... We are committed to ensuring that any upgrade meets the needs of travelers, the freight industry and the communities,” Richards said.

Pennsylvania has committed $123 million in federal funding for the project. No local funding is expected to be needed, said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman.

A study will begin later this year to determine whether the bridge will be replaced or rebuilt, Richards said. Engineering is planned for 2019, and construction could start in four to five years.

“You can be sure there will be lots of community engagement throughout the development of this project,” Richards said.

PennDOT has completed three major rehabilitation projects on the bridge, the latest of which in 2011, Richards said.

“It's repaired in okay shape but our rehabilitations are closer and closer together,” said Jim Foringer, acting district executive for PennDOT Engineering District 11.

In the meantime, Richards said the bridge is safe.

“If at anytime we feel it's unsafe to cross at the current weight load, we'll close it,” Richards said. “But we thought we would start now so we don't get in to that situation.”

PennDOT will aim to maintain four lanes of traffic during construction other than minimal closures, a PennDOT news release said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.