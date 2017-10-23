Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Second suspect charged in assault of Pittsburgh school teacher

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
Assault victim Janice Watkins
WPXI
Assault victim Janice Watkins
Daishonta Williams, assault suspect
Allegheny County Jail
Daishonta Williams, assault suspect

Updated 51 minutes ago

A warrant has been issued for a second suspect in Wednesday's assault of an elementary school teacher near the West End Bridge .

Pittsburgh police have charged Vincent Beasley, 26, of the North Side with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, stalking, and conspiracy to commit stalking.

Beasley is the boyfriend of Daishonta Williams, 29, of the North Side, who was arrested Wednesday for the assault and charged with stalking, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

Pittsburgh King PreK-8 teacher Janice Watkins told police she was sitting in traffic after leaving the Allegheny Center school Wednesday when a man and a woman approached her car. The woman threw a brick through the open window, hitting her in the face and knocking out a tooth, according to police.

The woman pulled Watkins from the car and began punching and kicking her, according to police The complaint said that when officers asked Williams about the incident, she replied, “I ain't going to lie, I did it.”

Williams believed Watkins tried to choke her daughter, who had allegedly bit the teacher when Watkins tried to take her cell phone, police said.

Police said Williams admitted only to following Watkins from the school and to punching her. She said she did not use a brick.

Beasley initially told police that he was with Williams during the assault, tried only to break up the incident and did not participate, according to the complaint.

Beasley is not in custody.

Williams is out of jail on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey A. Manning is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

