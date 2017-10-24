Ex-Pittsburgh Public Schools employee convicted of inappropriately touching 8-year-old boy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Hills man and former Pittsburgh Public Schools employee was convicted late Monday of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office.

Bond for Janard Pendleton, 38, was revoked and he is set for sentencing on Jan. 16, according to spokesman Mike Manko.

Pendleton was convicted by a jury after a three-day trial of unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Investigators charged Pendleton after an 8-year-old boy reported that he was touched inappropriately by Pendleton at a party in Wilkinsburg in November. Pendleton denied the allegations during an interview with police.

Pendleton told police that he was director of college and career readiness with the school district.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.