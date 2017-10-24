8 TV stations in Western Pennsylvania to shut down Wednesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eight Western Pennsylvania TV stations will go dark Wednesday, according to a Virginia-based broadcasting company.

Three of them will shut down permanently. The other five might return to the screen, though it is unclear when and in what form.

All eight stations are owned by OTA Broadcasting and carry the Cozi, Movies! and RetroTV networks, which broadcast classic shows and films.

WEPA Channel 59 in Pittsburgh, WNNB Channel 66 in Beaver and WPCP Channel 56 in New Castle were sold in an auction the FCC held to free up broadband for internet providers, part of a deal that netted OTA $74 million.

The other five stations rebroadcast WEPA's signal, so when the Pittsburgh station shuts down, they will too, according to OTA station manager Matthew Davis.

OTA is trying to work out an arrangement to bring the five stations back in some form, but the company doesn't know when that will happen, Davis said.

These stations are:

• Butler WJMB Channel 60

• Charleroi WMVH Channel 26

• Kittanning WKHU Channel 60

• Uniontown WWKH Channel 35

• Washington WWLM Channel 20

Greensburg's WEPA affiliate, WEMW Channel 56, was sold in the FCC auction and shut down in July.