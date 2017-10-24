Allegheny General Hospital nurses continue talks to avoid strike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 1,300 registered nurses at Allegheny General Hospital were poised Tuesday to vote on whether they should go on strike.

However, after bargaining late into the night on Monday, AGH nurses said they agreed to continue contract negotiations this week.

The contract originally expired Oct. 13 and had been extended until Tuesday. A vote in favor of striking could have led to a Nov. 3 walkout.

“AGH nurses have always made the highest quality care our top priority and we continue to do so,” Cathy Stoddart, a registered nurse and president of the SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union local at Allegheny General told the Tribune-Review in an email. “We are committed to reaching a union contract that ensures the highest quality of care for patients and moves the nursing profession forward.”

Allegheny Health Network spokesman Dan Laurent said the hospital system is bargaining “in good faith this the union.”

“We have made great progress in our negotiations to date and look forward to continuing constructive dialogue with the union until an agreement is reached,” he said, adding AHN is trying to reach a fair and competitive contract for the nurses.

The Allegheny Health Network hospital system owns AGH on Pittsburgh's North Side.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania opened up contract negotiations on behalf of the registered nurses with AGH in July.

“The emphasis in our new contract is on recruitment, respect and retention practices in our hospital and we are strategically planning to implement improvements to achieve this,” Stoddart said in a news release at the time.

The nurses and AGH previously had a one-year agreement.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.