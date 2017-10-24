Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny General Hospital nurses continue talks to avoid strike

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side.
Tribune-Review
Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side.

Updated 3 hours ago

About 1,300 registered nurses at Allegheny General Hospital were poised Tuesday to vote on whether they should go on strike.

However, after bargaining late into the night on Monday, AGH nurses said they agreed to continue contract negotiations this week.

The contract originally expired Oct. 13 and had been extended until Tuesday. A vote in favor of striking could have led to a Nov. 3 walkout.

“AGH nurses have always made the highest quality care our top priority and we continue to do so,” Cathy Stoddart, a registered nurse and president of the SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union local at Allegheny General told the Tribune-Review in an email. “We are committed to reaching a union contract that ensures the highest quality of care for patients and moves the nursing profession forward.”

Allegheny Health Network spokesman Dan Laurent said the hospital system is bargaining “in good faith this the union.”

“We have made great progress in our negotiations to date and look forward to continuing constructive dialogue with the union until an agreement is reached,” he said, adding AHN is trying to reach a fair and competitive contract for the nurses.

The Allegheny Health Network hospital system owns AGH on Pittsburgh's North Side.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania opened up contract negotiations on behalf of the registered nurses with AGH in July.

“The emphasis in our new contract is on recruitment, respect and retention practices in our hospital and we are strategically planning to implement improvements to achieve this,” Stoddart said in a news release at the time.

The nurses and AGH previously had a one-year agreement.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.