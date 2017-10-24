Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Masonry contractor cited for worker's electrocution death in Shadyside

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 2:21 p.m.

A Plum-based contractor must pay more than $200,000 in fines for the death of a Ford City man electrocuted at a Shadyside building site earlier this year, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said.

Dakota Marshall, 21, was moving boards around a Morewood Avenue home the morning of April 20 when he came in contact with energized power lines , was electrocuted and fell from a scaffold. He was pronounced dead about an hour later at UPMC Shadyside.

OSHA cited Ski Masonry for a total of seven safety violations related to the scaffolding, lack of safety equipment and proximity to active power lines. According to the citation, the top of the scaffolding they were using was, in places, just over a foot away from active power lines, and Marshall was about four and a half feet from an overhead, energized and uninsulated line when he was killed.

Ski's proposed fines totaled $201,354. They have 15 days from Monday to contest the citation or pay the fines. The company must also show that it provides training for employees on minimizing fall hazards, and will be entered into a program that includes mandatory follow-up inspections.

Representatives of the company were not immediately available for comment. Their website includes a tribute to Marshall.

