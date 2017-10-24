Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Thieves strike cars in Shaler, leave behind Nintendo 64

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 3:57 p.m.

Shaler police are searching for who went through at least 10 vehicles in the neighborhood Monday night or early Tuesday, slashing some tires and, in at least one case, leaving someone else's property behind.

Sgt. Josh Watkins said someone stole change and small valuables from at least 10 unlocked vehicles parked in the area of Hodil Road, and slashed tires on two vehicles. There were no signs of forced entry.

Resident Katie Hirsch, 27, said someone stole a pair of designer sunglasses from the car in her driveway, but left behind someone else's stuff.

“After I had checked things out in the front of the car I discovered there was a full bottle of Gatorade in the driver's seat that wasn't mine,” she said in a text message Tuesday. “I thought I should look in the trunk in case they took any of the junk back there...and there was a plastic bag that had what looked like a Nintendo 64 and a whole bunch of game cartridges spilling out of it.”

Hirsch said she was certain the game system wasn't hers or left there by anyone she knew. She turned it over to the police, who were still investigating, Watkins said.

The Nintendo 64 system was released in 1996 and runs between $20-$80 online for a system without any games.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shaler Police at 412 492 2222. Watkins reminded drivers to lock their doors and remove valuables from their vehicles while parked.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

