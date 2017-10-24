Giant Eagle expanding home delivery program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Giant Eagle is expanding its home delivery program to customers in more than 100 ZIP codes across the region.

“Our initial pilot proved that there was interest among a segment of customers in not only testing a home delivery service, but in using it on an ongoing basis to meet their families' needs,” spokesman Dan Donovan said in a statement. “We are excited to expand this unique convenience by extending its geographic radius and giving more customers access to nearly our entire store without ever having to leave home.”

Giant Eagle and the delivery service company Deliv launched the Curbside Express program in February in the South Hills.

Over the next two weeks, Giant Eagle said the service will extend to more than 100 southwestern Pennsylvania ZIP codes, including ones in Pittsburgh, Coraopolis, Fox Chapel, Irwin, Monroeville, Murrysville, New Kensington, Washington and West Mifflin.

Customers can choose from 45,000 products, including groceries and cleaning and laundry supplies, when placing orders at CurbsideExpress.com .

Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. for next-day delivery. An order can be placed up to seven days in advance and will be scheduled for delivery within a one-hour time frame. There will be a flat $12.95 delivery charge after a free first delivery, according to a news release.

Giant Eagle employees shop for customers' groceries after orders are placed.

Payment for orders will be accepted online at the time of checkout through a credit or debit card. The program accepts eCoupons.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.