Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Giant Eagle expanding home delivery program

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
The Giant Eagle in New Kensington
Tribune-Review
The Giant Eagle in New Kensington

Updated 59 minutes ago

Giant Eagle is expanding its home delivery program to customers in more than 100 ZIP codes across the region.

“Our initial pilot proved that there was interest among a segment of customers in not only testing a home delivery service, but in using it on an ongoing basis to meet their families' needs,” spokesman Dan Donovan said in a statement. “We are excited to expand this unique convenience by extending its geographic radius and giving more customers access to nearly our entire store without ever having to leave home.”

Giant Eagle and the delivery service company Deliv launched the Curbside Express program in February in the South Hills.

Over the next two weeks, Giant Eagle said the service will extend to more than 100 southwestern Pennsylvania ZIP codes, including ones in Pittsburgh, Coraopolis, Fox Chapel, Irwin, Monroeville, Murrysville, New Kensington, Washington and West Mifflin.

Customers can choose from 45,000 products, including groceries and cleaning and laundry supplies, when placing orders at CurbsideExpress.com .

Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. for next-day delivery. An order can be placed up to seven days in advance and will be scheduled for delivery within a one-hour time frame. There will be a flat $12.95 delivery charge after a free first delivery, according to a news release.

Giant Eagle employees shop for customers' groceries after orders are placed.

Payment for orders will be accepted online at the time of checkout through a credit or debit card. The program accepts eCoupons.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.