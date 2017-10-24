Pittsburghers captivated by double rainbow
A double rainbow appeared over Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon and was immediately shared across social media platforms.
Double rainbow right now!! @astockeyWTAE pic.twitter.com/xUE0yWzTHs— Aliah (@AliahXtine) October 24, 2017
Lovely Rainbow #Pittsburgh #Downtown @vstpgh pic.twitter.com/oWjpDrdgw0— Bala (@_Balaji_) October 24, 2017
Now stronger and a double rainbow. pic.twitter.com/DJcEW6lbQ6— Danielle Dietrich (@DLDietrich) October 24, 2017
Beautiful! Thanks to Thaer A. for sending this photo to us! Reply to this tweet if you snapped a photo of the rainbow over Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/gyTz7lZ0l1— WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) October 24, 2017
Gorgeous double #rainbow over @DowntownPitt ! Thanks to @Matt_Tobin for the beautiful picture! #pittsburgh @WTAE https://t.co/WOVnuepelu pic.twitter.com/Nxl2lcRUCH— Janelle Hall (@JanelleHallWTAE) October 24, 2017
Here's one from The Cutch:
-took a pic of a 2x rainbow.-then I noticed it was in front of Chevy-there's a Chevy truck passing by-wifes starbucks in the reflection pic.twitter.com/yOVkAvVTSZ— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) October 24, 2017
There's a double rainbow over #pittsburgh right now #wpxiphotogs #wpxi pic.twitter.com/ehT1G8n31o— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) October 24, 2017
Bright double rainbow over #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/jtL6W9QBX7— Rachel (@rachelrachel) October 24, 2017
How cool is this? DOUBLE rainbow spotted outside #bnmonroeville #Pittsburgh #bn #barnesandnoble #rainbow #doublerainbow pic.twitter.com/83LlHhsd4C— B&N Monroeville (@bnmonroeville) October 24, 2017
WE HAVE A DOUBLE RAINBOW SPOTTING! (some of us were a little more excited than others.... ) @AaronWPXI @WPXI pic.twitter.com/EiinaBcXRR— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 24, 2017