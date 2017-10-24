Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Video: Pittsburgh area kids learn healthy habits from Steelers' Heyward and Moats

Andrew Russell
Andrew Russell | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 7:12 p.m.

Students from area schools got a chance to meet Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward and Arthur Moats during a children's health and wellness program on Tuesday.

Around 150 kids converged on Heinz field during the Fuel Up to Play 60 Training Camp.

Students competed for $500 by offering Shark Tank-style pitches to Heyward and Moats, as well as Pittsburgh Steelers Strength and Conditioning Coach Dan Liburd and dairy farmer Jennifer Heltzel of the American Dairy Association North East.

Their pitches focused on the best way to encourage their classmates to eat healthier and increase physical activity at school.

The event was co-sponsored by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the American Dairy Association North East.

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review photographer.

Pittsburgh Steeler Cameron Heyward talks to Brashear High School students, Leon Blair (right) and Laelin Woodall during the Fuel Up to Play 60 Event at Heinz Field, Tuesday, October 24, 2017. Brashear went on to win $500 in the Shark Tank-style pitch contest involving the best way to encourage their classmates to eat healthier and increase physical activity at school.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Steeler Arthur Moatstalks talks to students during the Fuel Up to Play 60 Event at Heinz Field, Tuesday, October 24, 2017. The event was a Shark Tank-style pitch contest involving the best way to encourage their classmates to eat healthier and increase physical activity at school.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
