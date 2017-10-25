Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Second teacher assaulted at Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 5:18 a.m.
Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school in North Side.
Pittsburgh Public Schools
Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school in North Side.

Updated 25 minutes ago

After a pupil's mother allegedly threw a brick at a teacher's face last Wednesday, another teacher from the Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school in North Side was assaulted on Tuesday, according to the Trib's news partner WPXI.

Last Wednesday, a King school teacher was allegedly assaulted by Daishonta Williams, 29, of the North Side while sitting in her car in traffic. Police said Williams believed the teacher tried to choke her daughter, who had allegedly bit the teacher when Watkins tried to take her cell phone, police said.

Tuesday's incident involved a teacher and a student, causing the teacher to seek medical attention at Concentra Urgent Care, according to the news station.

The president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers verified the assault but did not know the extent of the injuries on Tuesday, according to WPXI.

A meeting between the federation and Pittsburgh Public Schools is scheduled Wednesday to discuss issues at the King School and safety measures, according to the news station.

Williams has been charged with stalking, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. She is out of jail on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Williams' boyfriend, Vincent Beasley, 26, of the North Side has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, stalking, and conspiracy to commit stalking.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

