Owner of North Hills tree trimming service facing fraud charges
Updated 2 hours ago
Allegheny County detectives believe there may be more victims of a tree trimmer who is accused of taking money from customers for work that was never performed.
Jeramiah Cubarney, 28, of West Deer, has a Wednesday preliminary hearing scheduled for numerous counts of theft, home improvement fraud and deceptive business practices as owner of Cubarney Tree Service. Detectives said the victims gave Cubarney down payments to trim trees, cut down trees and remove tree stumps at their homes in the North Hills area but the work was never completed, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Eight victims, some of whom are elderly, have reported to detectives that they made $8,000 worth of payments to Cubarney between January and July, according to the affidavit. Each victim said their money was not refunded, police said.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim should call their local police or the district attorney's office at 412-388-5300.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.