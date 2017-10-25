Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Matthew Darby, suspect in Pitt student's killing, pleads in Myrtle Beach

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
Matthew Darby was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police on Oct. 11, 2017, and charged in the death of Pitt student Alina Sheykhet.
Myrtle Beach Police, Facebook
Matthew Darby
Matthew Darby



Matthew Darby, charged with killing a University of Pittsburgh student in her off-campus apartment, has pleaded guilty to charges in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he was arrested on the Pennsylvania homicide warrant.

Twenty-one-year-old Darby's plea Tuesday to loitering and false information charges clears the way for his extradition to Pittsburgh to face the charge that he killed 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet on Oct. 8.

Pittsburgh police believe Darby killed the woman, his ex-girlfriend, using a claw hammer and two knives before fleeing to South Carolina. He was arrested there when a witness reportedly saw Darby tampering with a window at a residence early Oct. 11.

Darby was sentenced to time served for the South Carolina charges.

His attorney has called the homicide charge “serious” but not commented on its particulars.

