Robert Ferrante appeal: Autumn Klein's healthy liver recipient debunks cyanide poisoning

Lawyers for Dr. Robert Ferrante want a new evidence hearing to throw out the tests showing Ferrante's wife died of cyanide poisoning, and will bring in the man with her liver to show why.

Ferrante, 69, is serving a life sentence after an Allegheny County jury convicted him of the first-degree murder of Dr. Autumn Klein, 41, by slipping cyanide into her energy drink in 2013. In arguments before a Superior Court panel Wednesday morning, attorney Chris Rand Eyster said he wanted a new hearing in the Court of Common Pleas to challenge the evidence that Klein was poisoned.

If granted that hearing, Eyster said he would bring in the 62-year-old transplant patient who received Klein's liver after she died. Cyanide poisoning at the levels Quest's tests reported would have caused severe organ damage, not allowed the organ recipient to remain alive four years later, Eyster said.

“The person who received Autumn Klein's liver is a living testament to the fact that Klein did not die of cyanide poisoning and that the unvalidated and unreliable Quest blood test must be rejected by the court,” Eyster wrote in his request for a new hearing.

“In these four years I am still feeling great,” the unnamed recipient wrote in a letter to Ferrante, forwarded to him in prison through the organization that set up the transplant and quoted in Eyster's filing. “I would like to express the greatest amount of sympathy for your loved one's passing. The gift that they decided to give after their passing was one that no words can thank enough.”

Most of Eyster's arguments Wednesday centered on how neither the prosecution nor the defense brought up a 2009 federal conviction and millions of dollars in fines against Nichols Institute, a subsidiary or affiliate of Quest Diagnostics, in an effort to impeach Quest's credibility or block their tests from evidence.

Quest was the only laboratory to measure significant quantities of cyanide in Klein's blood; prosecutors used those test results, along with Ferrante's Internet searches for information on cyanide poisoning and the fact that he'd ordered a bottle through his lab at UPMC just before Klein's death, to convince jurors he was guilty.

If the prosecution knew or should have known about the Nichols Institute conviction for misbranding their parathyroid testing kits, they improperly withheld it from the defense; if the defense knew or should have known, it would be an argument for new trial because Ferrante's lawyers were ineffective for not raising the issue, Eyster said.

“Our argument is based on the culture at this company,” he said. “Quest had an army of lawyers at the trial; they certainly knew. They should have told (the prosecution).”

Assistant District Attorney Amy Constantine countered that the defense could have raised its concerns with Quest at any of Ferrante's previous post-trial hearings. She urged the three-judge panel to move on and consider the case as a whole and whether Ferrante deserved a new trial.

In their written arguments, the prosecution contended that there was no evidence of a relationship between Quest and Nichols that would throw Quest's evidence into question.

The Superior Court panel could now either rule on just the motion for an evidentiary hearing, or could decide on the whole appeal for a new trial.

