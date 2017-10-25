Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh journalist Frank Gottlieb remembered as consummate professional

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Frank Gottlieb
Submitted
Frank Gottlieb

Updated 16 minutes ago

Frank Gottlieb, a longtime radio and TV journalist in Pittsburgh, died Tuesday.

Gottlieb, who was 72, worked at KQV-AM (1410) from 1985 until his retirement in 2012, according to the station. He was the station's news director for the last two decades of his career, overseeing 13 hours of programming each day while acting as a conduit between Bob Dickey, the station's often-fiery owner, and the news staff, said Bob Dickey Jr., the station's general manager.

“He wasn't afraid to ruffle feathers, but I think he did his job well and I've always had a soft spot for him,” Dickey Jr. said.

Before KQV, Gottlieb worked as a news writer and producer at the former QUBE television system, WCMH-TV in Columbus and Pittsburgh's WTAE and KDKA, according to his Facebook page. He was a broadcast specialist for the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.

Dickey Jr. said Gottlieb was known for his dedication to accuracy and getting both sides of every story.

“Like any good journalist, the pain-in-the-necks are sometimes the ones that are the most honorable,” he said.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office weighed in Wednesday with a statement on Gottlieb's legacy.

“Frank always made sure that the news coverage in which he was involved and which he supervised was fair, honest and accurate. There can be no better legacy for a newsman.”

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania awarded Gottlieb its President's Award in 2012, and he joined the club's board in 2013.

“Frank was one of those people, he had good judgment,” said Kim Palmiero, the club's president and a former editor at the Tribune-Review. “He always knew the right thing to do.”

Palmiero said he will be missed at the club's quarterly meeting Thursday.

“It will be very sad and strange to not have him there, because he always had good contributions to the conversation, good ideas,” she said.

Gottlieb was born in Midland, Beaver County, and graduated from Duquesne University, according to a death notice published by his family.

Photos published to his Facebook page shows that he traveled around the West in recent months and attended the recent opening of the new Greenfield Bridge.

Services are scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at Ralph Schugar Chapel, 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. He will be buried at Temple B'nai Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

