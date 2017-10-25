Bail revoked just before Pittsburgh teacher attack suspect released from jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The woman accused of attacking a Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher near the West End Bridge was on the verge of being released from jail Tuesday when prosecutors sought to revoke her bond, which a judge approved Wednesday morning.

Family of Daishonta Williams, 29, had posted her $50,000 bond and she was awaiting release Tuesday afternoon when the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to revoke her bond and keep her in jail.

“We requested a bond modification hearing yesterday and... requested that her bond be revoked because of her actions toward the teacher,” said District Attorney's spokesman Mike Manko.

Williams had been charged with stalking, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment stemming from the Oct. 18 attack on elementary school teacher Janice Watkins .

Authorities said Williams had come to a parent-teacher conference with Watkins Oct. 16 because her daughter had allegedly bit Watkins when the teacher tried to take a cell phone from her. The girl had told her mother Watkins tried to choke her, upsetting Williams and leading her to threaten Watkins as she left the meeting.

Two days later, Watkins was sitting in traffic near the West End Bridge when she saw a man and a woman approach her car; the woman threw a brick through the open car window, striking her, and the two pulled Watkins from her car and began punching and kicking her. Police identified the suspects as Williams and her boyfriend, Vincent Beasley, 26.

According to the complaint against Williams, she admitted to following and attacking Watkins, but denied throwing a brick.

“I ain't going to lie, I did it,” she allegedly told officers who asked about the incident.

In a bond review hearing Wednesday, prosecutors argued that Williams was a danger to society and should remain in jail pending further court proceedings. Defense attorney Blaine Jones said she had no prior criminal record.

Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning agreed with prosecutors, revoking Williams' bond and leaving her at the Allegheny County Jail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2 and Jones said he might ask the court to reconsider restoring her bond.

Beasley was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and stalking. He was arrested Tuesday and released after posting a $3,500 cash bond.

