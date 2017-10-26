One-year old overdosed on elephant tranquilizer in McKees Roocks
Police are investigating how a one-year-old McKees Rocks girl overdosed on an elephant tranquilizer, according to the Trib's news partner WPXI.
Au'Driana Cohen, 1, died in August from an overdose of a powerful opioid carfentanil that is used to tranquilize elephants.
Carfentanil has been linked to high number of overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The synthetic opioid is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the DEA.
According to WPXI, the girl's parents have been posting on social media their memories of their daughter who would have celebrated her second birthday this week.
